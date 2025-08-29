Ibragim Dauev raves about ‘great friend’ Anatoly Malykhin: “An exceptional athlete to follow”

Darkhorse featherweight MMA contender Ibragim Dauev of Russia credits two-division MMA world champion Anatoly 'Sladkiy' Malykhin for his rise.Following a pristine 3-0 promotional start, the 24-year-old will face undefeated no.1-ranked contender Akbar Abdullaev in a crucial featherweight MMA clash with possible world title implications at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.Ahead of this possible star-making match-up at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 5, Dauev shared how Malykhin graciously offered him a helping hand to follow his dream.&quot;He's a great person: a reliable friend, a devoted family man, and an exceptional athlete to follow,&quot; Dauev told ONE Championship. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIbragim Dauev owes Malykhin a great deal, and he's proud to have such an accomplished martial artist take a keen interest in his budding career.The reigning ONE light heavyweight and middleweight world champion played a pivotal role in securing his compatriot’s opportunity with the home of martial arts.Malykhin not only facilitated the connection but also provided comprehensive guidance during his protégé's transition to the global stage.The Fight Club Akhmat and One Chance representative certainly earned the double champ’s trust by emerging as a force to be reckoned with in the stacked 155-pound MMA ranks.Under Malykhin’s guidance, Dauev now gets a chance to break into the top 5 and move closer to a potential world title shot.Ibragim Dauev recalls how his relationship with Anatoly Malykhin beganDespite having zero connections, Ibragim Dauev continued to chase his dreams by moving from Russia to Thailand. Around that time, Anatoly Malykhin was wreaking havoc in the world's largest martial arts organization.The 24-year-old tried his luck and messaged Malykhin on a whim. Luckily, the humble double champion obliged, and the rest is history. Ibragim Dauev told ONE:&quot;I first reached out to Anatoly, asking for help with my fight. He responded immediately and suggested I contact Anita. He advised me. Together, they helped me get a fight in ONE Championship.&quot;North American fans can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live in U.S. primetime for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription