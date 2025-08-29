Ibragim Dauev credits Anatoly Malykhin for helping him reach greatness in ONE Championship: “He toughened my character”

Ibragim Dauev has revealed the profound impact that two-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin has had on his development both as a fighter and an individual ahead of his next appearance in ONE Championship.The 24-year-old warrior addressed the comprehensive mentorship he's received from the ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion as he prepares to face undefeated Akbar Abdullaev in a featherweight showdown inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, Sept. 5.&quot;As a mentor, he’s really great – he always tells you what to do. His mentorship has influenced me in everything, both in and out of the ring,&quot; Ibragim Dauev told ONE Championship in a pre-fight interview.&quot;In the ring, he toughened my character, and outside the ring, he showed me that the most important thing is to be human.&quot;Dauev, who hails from Chechnya, went 8-1 in his career before seeking new opportunities outside of Russia. That was when he decided to contact the then-three-division world champion regarding an opportunity to fight under the ONE banner.'Sladkiy' went out of his way to help Ibragim Dauev secure a place on the roster, even fetching the latter from the airport in Phuket and sorting out his accommodation before his promotional debut.Malykhin's efforts haven't gone to waste. The 24-year-old Dauev has gone 3-0 with victories against Mark Abelardo, Magomed Akaev, and Pedro Dantas.Now, he awaits the toughest test of his career in Abdullaev, who brings a perfect 12-0 resume into their featherweight MMA slugfest at ONE Fight Night 35.North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch the entire card live in U.S. primetime for free on Sept. 5. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIbragim Dauev will need to bring his A-Game to Abdullaev warIbragim Dauev may have looked unstoppable across three appearances in ONE Championship, but, truth be told, he's yet to face someone of Abdullaev's caliber.The undefeated Kyrgyzstan fighter's complete arsenal makes him a dangerous threat everywhere. As seen in his most recent win over Tang Kai, Abdullaev's striking weapons are just as good, if not better than his grappling acumen.That said, Dauev, who still seeks a first finish in ONE, has a well-rounded skill set that could pry open faults in the top-ranked contender's near-flawless system.Whichever way this fight unfolds, fight fans should be in for an absolute banger when the two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 35.