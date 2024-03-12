“I was just doing everything according to plan” – Ekaterina Vandaryeva on stunning upset of Martyna Kierczynska

ONE strawweight Muay Thai contender Ekaterina Vandaryeva has finally recorded her first victory in ONE Championship after outpointing Martyna Kierczynska via unanimous decision. Their fight came last weekend at ONE Fight Night 20 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ekaterina Vandaryeva was finally victorious after coming up short against Janet Todd, Jackie Buntan, Anna Jaroonsak, and Iman Barlow. The 33-year-old veteran wasn’t even surprised with her triumph because she only stuck with her fight plan.

She explained this during her post-fight interview, where she broke down how she combined her strengths to power her to victory. The Belarusian stated:

“I cannot say that there was a particular moment that changed the fight or a particular key that led to my victory. I was just doing everything according to plan. I was using my skills, power, strength, and technique.”

Her most notable moment during the fight with Kierczynska was when she dropped her in the second round with a beautifully timed, powerful right-hand to thr temple.

Ekaterina Vandaryeva momentarily halts Martyna Kierczynska's hype train

Ekaterina Vandaryeva's breakthrough victory has not only snapped her four-fight losing streak, but has also momentarily stopped the Kierczynska hype train.

The Polish phenom made a grand arrival to the world’s largest martial arts organization after scoring a second-round TKO finish over Nat Jaroonsak on her promotional debut in February 2024 at ONE Fight Night 19 and secured the $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

