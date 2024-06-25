"I just feel so much more present in my life" - Kade Ruotolo shares why he shuns social media as much as possible

Submission specialist Kade Ruotolo says he prefers to live in the moment than spend countless hours on his phone checking the latest Instagram post.

Kade is not the first person nor the last to slowly drift away from social media. Although there are benefits to using social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook to promote fights or share stories with fans, there's also a dark side to it if you're not careful.

For Ruotolo, it's all about living in the moment, and to do that, boundaries had to be implemented.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the 21-year-old phenom explained:

"I just feel so much more present in my life. It's so easy to start living life through the phone. All of a sudden you know you're two hours deep sitting in the same position you've been. You only get 12 hours of sunlight every day, so when you're on your phone for the four of it, it just seems like, it's just not the way I want to be living right?

Kade continued to add:

"I guess you could say I consciously made that decision a couple of months ago."

Kade Ruotolo is looking forward to competing against fellow grappler Mikey Musumeci at the "highest level"

En route to ONE 168: Denver, Kade Ruotolo will have no time at all to be perusing through Mikey Musumeci's social media posts, when he's got a lightweight belt to defend.

The Californian superstar is looking forward to meeting Musumeci head-on, as they put their submission skills to the test on the biggest stage in the world.

As you may know, the Italian-American standout is the No.1 ONE flyweight submission grappler on the planet. After avenging a loss to Gabriel Sousa at 145 pounds, Musumeci wants to push the envelope even further and meet Kade at his heaviest at 155 pounds.

Kade, for his part, didn't hesitate to take him on. They're both thrilled at the prospect of putting Brazilian jiu-jitsu on the map with an exciting, high-stakes matchup.

"I think it's just an epic moment for jiu-jitsu," Kade told ONE. "I think the super special thing about it is that two natural athletes competing at the highest level."

ONE 168: Denver will air live from inside The Ball Arena in Colorado on September 6 for Prime Video subscribers in Canada and the United States.