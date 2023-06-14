Kade Ruotolo shares a couple of sports he’s terrible at

Just from looking at Kade Ruotolo, one may think that the Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom could just grab any sport and be good at it.

The 20-year-old is the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion and the 2022 ADCC 77kg world champion. Standing at a shade under six feet, Ruotolo is also an avid surfer and skateboarder.

He even showcased his natural athleticism when he beat Tommy Langaker via unanimous decision to retain his ONE world title at ONE Fight Night 11 this past weekend at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Following his win, Ruotolo admitted in an interview with South China Morning Post that there are still some sports that he’s horrible at.

For all his martial arts wizardry, the California native hilariously admitted that he’s the worst shot in basketball and football.

“It's funny you say that because I'll tell you what, we have to be the worst ball sports in the world. I and my manager will be right there to second that. Anything with a basketball- air balls all day. Soccer, I can't even keep it under me. I don't know what it is. But anything with the ball sport, we're just the worst in that.”

While Ruotolo may never buy a bucket or hit a screamer from 50 yards out, the young superstar is an absolute menace in his chosen field.

The generational star is already one of the most accomplished grapplers of his generation and owns a spotless 4-0 record in ONE Championship with wins over Shinya Aoki, Uali Kurzhev, Matheus Gabriel, and Langaker.

Ruotolo could even make a splash into MMA when he ultimately decides to jump into the sport by the end of 2023.

Watch Ruotolo's entire interview below:

