Kade Ruotolo lists Lumpinee Stadium as one of his favorite and most ‘iconic’ venues after ONE Night 11 experience

At ONE Fight Night 11, Kade Ruotolo proved that he isn’t just one of the best grapplers in the world, he also has the heart of a champion.

Defending his lightweight submission grappling world championship for a second time with a unanimous decision win, the champ had to dig deep to defeat Tommy Langaker.

One of the most highly anticipated grappling matches that the promotion has ever hosted, the contest lived up to the hype in the co-main event on June 9 with a high-pace match-up.

Whilst the fans had been waiting a long-time to see this match-up after the two men had an encounter at the ADCC finals last year, the champ was excited to put on a show and tick something off his bucket list.

As one of two submission grappling world champions on the roster, Kade is right at the forefront of ONE’s continued progression into grappling that has helped to propel the sport.

This time around, the champ got the opportunity to compete in one of the most iconic martial arts venues in the world for the first time.

Known as the Eastern world’s equivalent to Madison Square Garden, the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok is where legends are made.

After putting on a show for the fans in Thailand, Kade Ruotolo reflected on the experience during his post fight interview:

“Honestly, it's got to be one of my favorite venues that I've ever been to, iconic.”

