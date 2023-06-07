Kade Ruotolo says his team is taking MMA transition very seriously: “I’m thankful for that”

Kade Ruotolo’s team fully backs his transition to mixed martial arts, which he said he is very grateful for.

While the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion is still deeply competing in his discipline, he is also putting in the work polishing his MMA skills in preparation for his venture into it in the future.

Kade Ruotolo shared that his team at Atos Jiu-Jitsu is very serious about seeing him succeed in the multi-faceted sport of MMA. They are doing everything they can to prepare him as best as possible.

In an interview, the 20-year-old American champion told MMA Underground that he is thankful for the support he has been getting from the people around him and that he is determined not to let their efforts go to waste:

"I want it to be tomorrow. If it were up to me, I'd have it this upcoming week, and I'd be ready to go. But, everyone around me wants to make sure I do it right, that I do it smart. I'm thankful for that."

Just as his work as an MMA fighter continues, Kade Ruotolo is not remiss in his commitment as a champion grappler. He has been busy preparing for his upcoming title defense at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9th at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Ruotolo will defend the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Norwegian challenger Tommy Langaker. He passed his first test as world champion in December, defeating Brazilian Matheus Gabriel by unanimous decision. Kade Ruotolo won the inaugural lightweight grappling title last October.

Opponent Tommy Langaker, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning run, the most recent back in February over Russian Uali Kurzhev by submission through a heel hook. The win thrust him to a world title shot.

ONE Fight Night 11 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

