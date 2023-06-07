Kade Ruotolo keen on making MMA debut at the soonest possible time

Kade Ruotolo is determined to make his mixed martial arts debut before 2023 comes to a close.

Only 20 years old, Ruotolo has already dominated the world of jiu-jitsu, becoming the youngest ADCC world champion a month before making history as the first ONE lightweight submission grappling world titleholder. Since then, Ruotolo has continued to defend his world title in a dominant fashion. Now the submission sensation is ready for a new challenge.

Kade Ruotolo is currently in the middle of training for an eventual move to mixed martial arts. If it were up to him, he would have already competed in MMA, but his team has been able to reel him in a bit to ensure that his skills are up to snuff for when he inevitably straps on the four-ounce gloves. Speaking about his MMA training, Ruotolo revealed that he is learning a lot and even offered a timeline for when he plans to compete in the sport.

“I'm learning so many new techniques and moves. I definitely want to make that MMA debut this year,” Ruotolo revealed in an interview with MMA Underground.

Before making a run in the world of mixed martial arts, Kade Ruotolo will need to deal with his next submission grappling world title challenger, Tommy Langaker. Making his debut in 2022, not long after Ruotolo introduced himself to the world, Langaker scored back-to-back wins inside the Circle en route to his first ONE world title opportunity.

With 121 career wins, Tommy Langaker will be one of the most experienced, and most dangerous grapplers that Ruotolo has ever faced.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

