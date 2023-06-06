Kade Ruotolo doesn’t want to rely on his BJJ when he transitions to MMA

Kade Ruotolo already possesses one of the most lethal ground games in the world right now, but he doesn’t want to rely too much on his Brazilian jiu-jitsu when he eventually makes the jump to mixed martial arts.

The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion has been working on a possible move into MMA before 2023 ends. Ruotolo, however, has a ton of business left in submission grappling.

Ruotolo is set to defend his world title against Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video on June 9, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with MMA Underground, the BJJ phenom said he wants to have a developed striking game once he sports the four-ounce gloves in ONE Championship.

“I really want to make sure that I don't want to only have to go rely on my jiu-jitsu when I step in that ONE circle and the guys are throwing head kicks at me.”

Ruotolo, who’s also the 77kg ADCC world champion, has been training in his striking game over the past few months in preparation for his MMA move.

Nevertheless, he’s still fully committed to his BJJ roots.

The 20-year-old is on a perfect 3-0 run in ONE Championship with dominant wins over Japanese legend Shinya Aoki, Uali Kurzhev, and Matheus Gabriel.

Ruotolo has a chance to push his perfect streak to four straight wins and more than cement his status as one of the best BJJ artists of his generation.

