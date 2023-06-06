Kade Ruotolo suggests next opponent for teammate Osamah Almarwai

Kade Ruotolo would like to see his friend and teammate, Osamah Almarwai, match up with one of Mikey Musumeci’s former opponents, such as Cleber Sousa.

Almarwai stepped into the Circle at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 for a co-main event clash with reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci. Almarwai certainly gave it everything he had, but Musumeci’s pressure was simply too much to overcome. Musumeci was able to lock in a rear-naked choke in the latter minutes, scoring his fourth straight win inside the Circle.

Kade Ruotolo, who was in Osamah Almarwai’s corner during the contest, would love to see his teammate given the opportunity to bounce back against Brazilian standout Cleber Sousa.

“Osa’s so fired up. I know the division’s still pretty small, so I was thinking of who he would fight – maybe [the opponent from] one of Mikey’s last matches, you know? Taking on Cleber Sousa could be a good one,” Ruotolo told the Jiu-Jitsu Times. “I’d love to see that on the ONE platform for sure.”

This Friday night, Kade Rutolo will step inside the ring at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a ONE Fight Night 11 showdown with Norwegian veteran Tommy Langaker. Ruotolo will attempt to defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title for the first time in 2023 but will face arguably his toughest challenge to date against the 121-win standout.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9. And If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched anytime on demand.

