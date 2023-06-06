Tommy Langaker ends US camp ahead of ONE Fight Night 11

Tommy Langaker has ended his training camp in the United States.

On June 9, Langaker looks to reach a massive accomplishment in his submission grappling career by becoming a ONE world champion. It’ll be easier said than done as the 29-year-old must get through the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, who holds a promotional record of 3-0 with one world title defense.

Tommy Langaker traveled to the U.S. for his training camp, featuring stays in Texas and California. The Norweigan grappler recently revealed his preparations for ONE Fight Night 10 have concluded, leading to this message posted on Instagram:

“The America trip has come to an end and tomorrow i head over for the final stage before my title match. Me and the Wulfing girls spent time here in (not so sunny) California, spending time with the great people here at @vgjjclub .”

Tommy Langaker continued by saying:

“Also going gym to gym to get my rounds in! Me and @modigmartialarts have spent the last 20 days on the road, testing our limitations both on and of the mats, but its been a pleasure❤️Now on to the longest week there is… fight week. Cant wait to get in the ring and have a great match! @wulfingacademy”

Tommy Langaker made his ONE Championship debut in August 2022, defeating Renato Canuto by unanimous decision. On February 24, Langaker returned to the Circle for his second appearance, securing a lightweight world title shot by submitting Uali Kurzhev with a heel hook. The 29-year-old’s impressive performance against Kurzhev led to a $50,000 performance bonus.

Meanwhile, Kade Ruotolo has been unbeatable since joining ONE. The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion plans to continue his dominance by taking out arguably his toughest opponent yet at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

