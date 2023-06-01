Kade Ruotolo says he’ll keep an eye out for Tommy Langaker’s aggressive back takes

At just 20 years of age, Kade Ruotolo, remarkably, is no stranger to dominating the spotlight.

The jiu-jitsu ace became one of the biggest success stories in the sport in 2022 after making history as the youngest-ever ADCC finals winner and becoming the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

Though he comes into every contest with seemingly less experience on his resume than his opponents, Kade has proven time and time again that he is already one of the top competitors in the world.

Thanks to his training at the Atos gym under the tutelage of Andre Galvao and the time spent each and every day on the mats with his brother, Tye, the big occasions oftentimes look like a mere walk in the park.

At ONE Fight Night 11, he will once again have the eyes of submission grappling fans from all over the world on him as he looks to defend his title for a second time.

Facing off against Norway’s Tommy Langaker, this is a matchup that fans have been looking forward to seeing for some time thanks to the short history between the two and their aggressive grappling styles.

In an interview with the Jiu-Jitsu Times, Kade Ruotolo spoke about his confidence going into this match-up and how he has studied his opponent, and where he is the most dangerous:

“I think the biggest threats he poses to me are probably his back takes – he’s got great back takes off that K guard, off that matrix guard.”

Kade will face off with Langaker in a contest that both the competitors and the fans expect to be a high-pace matchup filled with submission attempts.

The entire ONE Fight Night 11 card will air live and free on June 9 for North American fans with an Amazon Prime subscription.

