Kade Ruotolo ready for whatever Tommy Langaker brings to ONE Fight Night 11

Kade Ruotolo may be young, but he’s practically seen everything when it comes to submission grappling.

The 20-year-old will defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against the rampaging Tommy Langaker in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on June 9 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ruotolo is who might someone call a young veteran since he’s been in the Brazilian jiu-jitsu circuit since he learned his maths.

The 2022 ADCC world champion has fought every kind of style, and he’s confident that he can thwart what Langaker will bring in their world title bout in Bangkok.

In an interview with Jiu-Jitsu Times, Ruotolo said:

“I’ve fought every type of guard in jiu-jitsu for the most part – so I’m more than ready for whatever he throws at me in the guard aspect, and same for the leg lock aspect.”

Ruotolo is 3-0 in his ONE Championship tenure and he’s faced the absolute best the promotion threw at him. The Atos Gym grappler debuted against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki and became the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion when he submitted Uali Kurzhev.

He’s since defended the strap against Matheus Gabriel in his last match at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December 2022.

Langaker, meanwhile, is one of the most decorated BJJ artists of his generation with an incredible record of 121-29-1.

The Norwegian star is also 2-0 in ONE Championship with dominant wins over Renato Canuto and Kurzhev.

Ruotolo’s world title match against Langaker, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

