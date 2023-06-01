Kade Ruotolo marvels at Tommy Langaker’s mix of finesse and brawn

ONE lightweight submission grappling world title challenger Tommy Langaker packs a lot of muscle but can still perform nimble movements and insane feats of flexibility.

Even his upcoming opponent and the division’s top dog Kade Ruotolo is in awe of the Norwegian’s Adonis-like yet extremely athletic physique.

On June 9, these two masters of the grappling arts will look to submit one another in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video. The victor will be walking away Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok with all the bragging rights in the world and 26 pounds of solid on his waist.

In retrospect, the 20-year-old Ruotolo has dealt with many opponents with varying styles throughout his stellar career in the Brazilian jiu-jitsu circuit. However, he admits that Langaker’s build and vast skillset make him a unique and formidable adversary.

The Atos standout shared in an interview with the Jiu-Jitsu Times:

“He’s got an extremely flexible guard – probably the most flexible guard that I’ve seen. But he’s also very physically strong. He’s got that kind of classic bodybuilder-esque figure.”

Langaker, who has an impressive 121-29 BJJ career record, is indeed an amazing grappler known for his tricky guard.

The Wulfing Academy sensation loves to attack his opponents’ legs using the K-guard, performing jaw-dropping techniques like the matrix back take and terrific leg lock entries. ONE fans witnessed these firsthand in his victories against Renato Canuto and Uali Kurzhev.

Moreover, the 29-year-old has a powerful base and displays incredible strength from every position, something that Ruotolo has already taken into account.

The reigning ONE submission grappling king, meanwhile, is quite a savant himself, winning his first three matches in the promotion in a decisive fashion.

We’ll see whose hot streak will come to an end at ONE Fight Night 11. Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch the entire card free of charge.

