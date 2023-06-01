Tommy Langaker believes he has a ‘different understanding’ of key areas compared to Kade Ruotolo

While reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is no doubt one of the most skilled grapplers in the game today, his upcoming opponent, former IBJJF European Open champion Tommy Langaker believes there are elements to his style not present in his American counterpart.

While Ruotolo is the reigning world champion, many consider Langaker to be a legit threat, and the Norwegian grappler certainly isn’t backing down from the challenge.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Langaker stated that he can offer Ruotolo a few new looks that will pose some problems for the defending champion.

Langaker said:

“I think I have a different understanding of how the scramble and the leg pummel work, as I’ve been doing crab rides for so long.”

Tommy Langaker has a tall task in front of him, when he squares off with Kade Ruotolo, a phenom in submission grappling and holder of the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title.

Ruotolo called out Langaker not too long ago, after winning the belt. It’s a matchup that offers fans of submission grappling an exciting clash of styles that should produce a wild finish.

Now, the two are set to throw down at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

