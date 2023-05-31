Tommy Langaker thankful to ONE Championship for giving ‘good exposure’ to submission grappling

Tommy Langaker returns to the ONE Championship stage for the third time when ONE Fight Night 11 gets underway inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 9.

After hammering his way past two top-tier challengers in Renato Canuto and Uali Kurzhev, the Haugesund native is looking to steal Kade Ruotolo’s ONE lightweight submission grappling world title in front of the watching world.

While Tommy Langaker is over the moon for the opportunity to contest for the 26-pound divisional strap, a career-defining moment, Langaker stresses that none of this would have been possible without the support of ONE Championship.

The Singapore-based outfit reintroduced the discipline to its roster last year, and they’ve only made positive moves and signings that have had a massive impact on the industry on an enormous scale.

Nevermind the superstar names or the two submission grappling world titles they have introduced. ONE’s ability to provide these ground game wizards a place to show their skills to millions of fans around the world is something that Tommy Langaker truly admires.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of his pivotal showdown, the 29-year-old said:

“They’re paying us well and giving us bonuses if we’re doing entertaining fights. [This is] giving us good exposure.”

For his part, Tommy Langaker hopes to impress the global fanbase once more when he steps into the ring inside the Thai capital next week.

The pair have already shared a back-and-forth confrontation that has only added more fuel to the fire. And when they do eventually clash on June 9, expect nothing but fireworks from these two submission grappling beasts.

North American fans with an Amazon Prime subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card live and for free.

