Mikey Musumeci in awe of Tommy Langaker’s seamless transition from competitive gi to no-gi

Norwegian submission grappler Tommy Langaker has made quite an impression in his first two matches in ONE Championship.

Among those who has come away impressed with his skills is ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

Musumeci, in particular, highlighted how the 29-year-old Wulfing Academy standout has had a seamless transition from competitive gi to no-gi in just a short time.

He shared with ONE Championship in an interview:

“[Langaker is] new to no-gi, but he’s excelled instantly. He literally won the ADCC Trials. I think he’s had no, no-gi experience other than the ADCC Trials. It was his first try.”

Tommy Langaker himself highlighted this in an Instagram post, where he said he proved doubters wrong by performing well at the ADCC Trials last year and that he is excited to continue evolving in no-gi.

He captioned the post with:

“People had their doubts last year as i entered my first adcc trails (and big no-gi event) in many years, but i speak the language of grappling and adapt fast! Its been 1 year now of no-gi, and its been so much fun, staying humble that i know very little, and hungry for more wisdom!”

Check out the Instagram below:

While gi and no gi share similarities in techniques, they are different when it comes to tactics, with the latter relying more on wrestling-based grips as well as body mechanics and hand positioning, among others, for one to win.

Tommy Langaker’s grappling skills will once again be tested as he takes on ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo in a title showdown next week.

The two will co-headline ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The event is available live on US prime time and free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

At ONE Fight Night 11, Tommy Langaker will try to seize the world title from Kade Ruotolo, who became world champion last October.

