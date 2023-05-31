Mikey Musumeci thinks whoever takes the back wins upcoming Kade Ruotolo vs Tommy Langaker match

Mikey Musumeci believes whoever gets control of the back between Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker will leave Thailand with the ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship.

Ruotolo will attempt to defend his own ONE world title for the first time in 2023 as he steps into the ring at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a grappling clash with Norwegian veteran Tommy Langaker. Less than two weeks before the ONE Fight Night 11 co-main event meeting, Mikey Musumeci shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated matchup and what he believes it will ultimately come down to.

“If Kade’s going to take his back, he’s going to have to do it really, really aggressively and fast,” Musumeci told ONE Championship. “But I think it’s going to be very difficult to do, and Tommy is amazing at taking the back.”

Kade Ruotolo will go into the bout on a three-fight win streak under the ONE Championship banner, holding wins over standouts including four-time Sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev and IBJJF world champion Matheus Gabriel. Despite his impressive resume. The 20-year-old submission sensation has never faced an opponent as dangerous as Tommy Langaker since signing with ONE in 2022.

Langaker, a veteran with 121 wins to his credit, is also undefeated inside the Circle, having bested Renato Canuto and the aforementioned Uali Kurzhev. On June 9, he’ll attempt to make it three straight while simultaneously stripping Kade Ruotolo of his crown.

Can Tommy Langaker pull off the upset or will Kade Ruotolo’s reign over the lightweight division continue? Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

