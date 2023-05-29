Fans hyped up for Kade Ruotolo’s world title defense against Tommy Langaker

At ONE Fight Night 11, Kade Ruotolo will return to the circle to defend his lightweight submission grappling world championship.

While the divisional king is no stranger to high-profile contests, this one against one of the best grapplers today could be a proper litmus test for the 20-year-old phenom.

Following his incredible record-breaking ADCC win last year, Kade and Tommy Langaker shared a brief rift, leading to both men's eagerness to test each other under the ONE spotlight.

Their time has come, and there’s no grander stage for them to settle the score than the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 9.

Looking to secure his second title defense against a fellow jiu-jitsu specialist, Kade knows the dangers that his opponent presents. However, the Atos representative is of the opinion that Langaker isn’t on his level.

To get the fans hyped up for the contest, ONE Championship posted a quote from Kade Ruotolo where he previewed the matchup on Instagram:

“10 out of 10 times, I’m going to get the submission or put on a dominant performance”

ONE fans reacted to the post in the comments below, sharing their anticipation for the clash between two of the best grapplers on the planet right now.

alexayliffe:

“Gonna be sick.”

chstava:

“You can talk the talk but you need to walk the walk aswell 😎🇳🇴 not gonna be easy this time.”

ice_cold79:

“WAR Langaker! 🇧🇻”

fuzzywaz:

“It’s the fro it gives him power”

The entire ONE Fight Night 11 card on June 9 will air live and free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription.

