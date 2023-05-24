Kade Ruotolo is ready to retain the gold against Tommy Langaker

Kade Ruotolo is looking forward to his upcoming world title defense against Tommy Langaker for obvious reasons.

On June 9, the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion looks to extend his undefeated run in ONE Championship. The 20-year-old holds a 3-0 promotion record with two world championship wins in the lightweight division. He now returns for an inevitable matchup against Langaker, who is 2-0 in ONE.

Ruotolo recently shared a graphic for his next submission grappling match on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Looking forward to my second title defense @onechampionship @primevideo 🔜💨”

Kade Ruotolo made his ONE Championship debut on May 20 last year, coming out on top via unanimous decision in a tight clash against Japanese martial arts legend Shinya Aoki.

After taking a short detour to become the youngest ADCC world champion, the young phenom earned the opportunity to contest for the inaugural lightweight submission grappling world championship of ONE. Ruotolo made history again, submitting Uali Kurzhev with a heel hook at 4:26 of their contest.

In December 2022, Ruotolo defended his throne for the first time against Matheus Gabriel. The matchup went back and forth before the 20-year-old emerged victorious by unanimous decision. He looks to continue building his legacy by taking out Norwegian wizard Tommy Langaker.

Langaker made his promotional debut in August 2022, defeating Renato Canuto by unanimous decision. On February 24, the European phenom made a statement by submitting Kurzhev with a heel hook. The 29-year-old plans to skyrocket his popularity with a win against Ruotolo.

Kade Ruotolo vs. Tommy Langaker will be the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in North America can watch the entire card live and for free with a Prime Video subscription.

