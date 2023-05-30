Tommy Langaker talks about his biggest strength heading into impending showdown with Kade Ruotolo

Tommy Langaker of Norway is confident of holding his own against ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo in their upcoming title showdown. He is banking on what he considers as his solid hook game.

The Haugesund-born grappler will vie for the lightweight submission grappling gold in the co-headlining match at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 in Bangkok.

Tommy Langaker is going to try to cut short the reign of Kade Ruotolo, who has been on top of the division since October last year when he became world champion.

He said he is going to make full use of his strengths, particularly on how he uses hooks, to come up with a perfect foil to Kade Ruotolo and hack out a championship victory.

The Wulfing Academy affiliate shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“I enjoy working hooks and utilizing these different positions, and I feel that’s going to be my biggest strength.”

Tommy Langaker has had two matches to date in ONE Championship, which he both won in convincing fashion.

His most recent conquered opponent was Russian Uali Kurzhev, who he defeated by submission through a heel hook back in February.

The win opened up a title shot for Tommy Langaker, who prior to joining ONE won in various major tournaments in the European circuit, including the IBJJF European Open in 2020.

Kade Ruotolo, meanwhile, looks to successfully retain his world title for a second time after fending off Brazilian Matheus Gabriel in his initial defense in December, winning by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 11 will go down at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be aired for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

