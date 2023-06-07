Kade Ruotolo says transition to MMA progressing swiftly: “I’m learning every single time”

Kade Ruotolo provided fans with an update on his mixed martial arts training ahead of his highly anticipated transition.

Ruotolo currently reigns over the submission grappling division, carrying the ONE lightweight world title and an undefeated record inside the circle. This Friday night, he will attempt to keep his streak and his world title intact as he is set to square off with the always-dangerous submission specialist Tommy Langaker.

Before making his debut inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Kade Ruotolo shared some insight into his preparations for an inevitable move to mixed martial arts:

“It's just something new to me. I'm learning every single time I step on those mats in MMA... I'm still in jiu-jitsu these days, but every time I step on the mats in MMA, my eyes bulge.”

Kade Ruotolo has spoken at great length about his desire to test himself in MMA, but the 20-year-old submission star knows that taking his time is in his best interest. Until the time comes, he will continue to hone his craft on the mat and defend his crown against the best available BJJ practitioners and Sambo standouts in the world.

Thus far, Ruotolo has dispatched them all, including four-time sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev and IBJJF world champion Matheus Gabriel. However, Ruotolo’s toughest challenge yet awaits him at ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday night when he meets Tommy Langaker. A 121-win veteran who has practically done it all in the world of jiu-jitsu.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

