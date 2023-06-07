Kade Ruotolo working on his hands for MMA transition: 'I’ll make sure I’m well-equipped in every field'

While he is still competing in his lane of submission grappling, American phenom Kade Ruotolo is making sure that he is sharpening his mixed martial arts skills in preparation for his transition to the sport at some point.

In particular, the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion is working on his striking to expand his bag of tools for MMA.

Kade Ruotolo shared to MMA Underground in an interview:

"I want to make sure that I'm well-versed in everything and that if I need to use my hands, I'll use my hands, and if I need my jiu-jitsu, I'll use my jiu-jitsu. I'll make sure I'm well-equipped in every field."

Watch the interview below:

Kade Ruotolo has made it known that part of his push to evolve as a fighter is to go into MMA as well. But before he plunges into the multi-faceted sport, the Atos Jiu-Jitsu standout wants to make sure he does not leave any unfinished business in submission grappling.

As he continues to prepare for his MMA transition, the 20-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace is also gearing up for his upcoming title defense later this week.

Kade Ruotolo will clash with Tommy Langaker of Norway in the co-headlining title showdown at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 in Bangkok.

It will be his second defense of the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title, which he won last October. He retained the belt in December after defeating Brazilian Matheus Gabriel by unanimous decision.

Looking to end his reign is the streaking Tommy Langaker, winner of his first two fights under ONE Championship and doggedly in search of greater heights.

The historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium is the venue for ONE Fight Night 11, which is free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

