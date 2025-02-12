“I just do my job” - Dagi Arslanaliev won’t fixate on Roberto Soldic’s abilities ahead of pivotal tiff at ONE 171: Qatar

Turkish fighter Dagi Arslanaliev knows he is up against a highly skilled opponent in Roberto Soldic in his scheduled match next week. He, however, is not paying too much attention on what the reputation of his opponent is, focusing instead on what he needs to do come fight night.

The former Russian and Armenian national champion will battle 'Robocop' in a welterweight MMA clash at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20. It is part of the stacked event happening at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail and marking the return of ONE Championship in Qatar for the second straight year.

In an interview with ONE Championship in line with his return to action, Dagi Arslanaliev shared how is approaching his showdown against Soldic, saying:

“I’ll just work hard and see how things go. I don’t really focus too much on his strengths or weaknesses. I just do my job.”

Dagi Arslanaliev looks to bounce back at ONE 171

Entering ONE 171: Qatar Dagi Arslanaliev is coming off a losing foray in submission grappling in last match over a year ago. It is something he is looking to redeem himself from in his showdown with Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic.

Arslanaliev was last in action in August 2023 in a submission grappling showdown against now-ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo in a catchweight (180 pounds) grappling match. He went on to lose by submission by rear-naked choke.

Now back in his traditional lane of MMA, where he has an impressive 8-2 record in ONE Championship since making his promotional debut in 2016, he is out to swing back to the win column.

Meanwhile, out to frustrate him at ONE 171 is Soldic, who returns to ONE action after nearly two years. Like Arslanaliev, he is looking to score a victory and rebound from the KO loss he had at the hands of former welterweight king Zebaztian Kadestam in his last fight in May 2023.

For more information on ONE 171, checkout onefc.com.

