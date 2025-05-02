“I was just kinda behind” - Dante Leon says things just didn’t click for him in first loss to Tye Ruotolo 

Losses aren’t always about getting outclassed. Sometimes, the rhythm’s just off, and the window to capitalize never quite opens.
That’s how Dante Leon remembers his second matchup with Tye Ruotolo - one that ended in a submission loss and evened the score between them.
Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of fight night, he said:
"If you go back and watch the match, I had a lot of success with a lot of things and a lot of almosts – almost getting into legs, almost sweeping, doing really good things, but I was just kinda behind."
Rather than about being overpowered, it was about being a step off - one or two beats late in a game that moves fast. Heading into their first promotional encounter at ONE Fight Night 31 and with 26 pounds of gold on the line, Leon knows he can’t afford to be behind again.
“One and one” - Dante Leon can’t wait to settle the score with American rival Tye Ruotolo
There’s no bad blood between them, just unfinished business. With one win each outside of ONE Championship, Leon sees this third encounter for what it is: the real decider.
"So, obviously, one and one," he said. "The first match, I pretty much dominated and won a very decisive decision. I don't think it was really even close. And the second one, there was obviously no question, he submitted me."
With one win each, their upcoming meeting at ONE Fight Night 31 will decide once and for all who the better grappler is. To the victor go the spoils: the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.
ONE Fight Night 31 takes place on May 2 at 9 PM ET. Fight fans in Canada and North America can stream the action live on Prime Video with an active subscription.