“I was just kinda behind” - Dante Leon says things just didn’t click for him in first loss to Tye Ruotolo 

Losses aren’t always about getting outclassed. Sometimes, the rhythm’s just off, and the window to capitalize never quite opens.

Ad

That’s how Dante Leon remembers his second matchup with Tye Ruotolo - one that ended in a submission loss and evened the score between them.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of fight night, he said:

"If you go back and watch the match, I had a lot of success with a lot of things and a lot of almosts – almost getting into legs, almost sweeping, doing really good things, but I was just kinda behind."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Rather than about being overpowered, it was about being a step off - one or two beats late in a game that moves fast. Heading into their first promotional encounter at ONE Fight Night 31 and with 26 pounds of gold on the line, Leon knows he can’t afford to be behind again.

Ad

“One and one” - Dante Leon can’t wait to settle the score with American rival Tye Ruotolo

There’s no bad blood between them, just unfinished business. With one win each outside of ONE Championship, Leon sees this third encounter for what it is: the real decider.

"So, obviously, one and one," he said. "The first match, I pretty much dominated and won a very decisive decision. I don't think it was really even close. And the second one, there was obviously no question, he submitted me."

Ad

With one win each, their upcoming meeting at ONE Fight Night 31 will decide once and for all who the better grappler is. To the victor go the spoils: the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

ONE Fight Night 31 takes place on May 2 at 9 PM ET. Fight fans in Canada and North America can stream the action live on Prime Video with an active subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.