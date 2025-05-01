“One and one” - Dante Leon can’t wait to settle the score with American rival Tye Ruotolo 

ONE Championship star and two-time IBJJF no-gi world champion Dante Leon of Canada is tied at one win apiece with reigning welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States.

The two have split their career series and are now set to meet in the ONE Championship ring for their third match.

Speaking to the world's largest martial arts organization in a recent interview, Leon talked about getting ahead of his American rival.

He told ONE:

"So, obviously, one and one. The first match, I pretty much dominated and won a very decisive decision. I don't think it was really even close. And the second one, there was obviously no question, he submitted me."

Leon is set to challenge Ruotolo for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title this weekend.

The two head to the mats in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast in U.S. primetime this Friday, May 2.

The event emanates live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Dante Leon hyped for Tye Ruotolo trilogy at ONE Fight Night 31: "It’s the biggest match in the world right now"

Dante Leon knows just how big his upcoming trilogy match with Tye Ruotolo is. The two are set to meet at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video this weekend.

The Canadian star told ONE Championship:

"It’s the biggest match in the world right now, to be honest. Maybe I’m biased to myself, but when you talk about a match that has history, you talk about a match that has excitement, that has titles, that has accolades, that has prestige, that has, in my opinion, the most respected World Title belt attached to it going to the winner."

