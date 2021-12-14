"I just started laughing" - Tyron Woodley reveals how he reacted after receiving offer to fight Jake Paul in a rematch

Tyron Woodley claims he had a premonition that the scheduled boxing bout between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul wouldn't come to fruition, and was thrilled to find out that he was right.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'The Chosen One' revealed that he started laughing after receiving an offer to fight 'The Problem Child' in a rematch.

He said:

"I just started laughing. I started laughing because, you know, because it's been times like this before in my fight career, you know my coaches, especially Din Thomas, knows where I said something, I spoke something into existence and they watched it happen."

Check out Woodley's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

According to Woodley, he laughed because he knew that the Paul vs. Fury matchup would fall apart for some reason or another. The former UFC champion claimed fans were more interested in a rematch between him and Jake Paul.

Tyron Woodley also revealed that he had told his coach that the fight between Fury and Paul wouldn't happen and apparently kept himself ready in case he had to step in as a late replacement. He added:

"I was surprised that fight was even being set up and it didn't even get the attention, it didn't get people talking about it. More people were talking about me fighting him again than they were talking about Tommy. More people were talking about the tattoo, more people were talking about the no knockout clause, more people were talking about the fact they thought he lost. All those different things... I told myself, I said it didn't feel right and I think I told you, I told my coach, I said 'watch, I'm telling you this fight's not going to happen. Someone told me to be ready and get ready and that's all I did and I'm glad I listened."

"He never got the momentum after that" - Tyron Woodley believes he won the first fight against Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul are scheduled to run it back on December 18. 'The Chosen One' replaced Tommy Fury after 'TNT' was forced to withdraw from the fight due to a chest infection and a broken rib.

When Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul fought each other for the first time, the YouTube star won the fight via split decision. Despite almost dropping Jake Paul in the fight, Woodley failed to put him away. Looking back, Woodley thinks he should have got his hand raised.

In an interview with Submission Radio, he said:

"What stood out to me then is, first off he lost. I felt like he lost when I was there but when I watched the film, round four was clear I won that fight. He never got the momentum after that, even towards the end of the round I landed the big right hand and I took the momentum with that punch. He never won a round after that, and that's without even the blatant fact the ropes held him up and he should have been given a count, which would have made that round a 10-8."

Check out Tyron Woodley's appearance on Submission Radio below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik