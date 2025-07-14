“I just took the time to find myself” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says she needed to hit her groove before finishing dangerous opponent

The reigning ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, of Brazil, revealed that patience was key to overcoming a tough challenge from the Swedish veteran, Johanna Persson.

The 27-year-old successfully defended her coveted strap at Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Stadium last Saturday. Rodrigues faced early pressure from the promotional debutant but eventually found her rhythm to secure victory.

The Brazilian atomweight queen acknowledged her opponent's unique challenge with her aggressive approach. However, Rodrigues' championship experience and composure in the later rounds ultimately proved decisive in the high-stakes encounter.

Rather than rushing into exchanges, the defending champion took a measured approach to figure out her opponent's patterns. This strategic patience allowed her to capitalize on openings as the fight progressed.

Speaking to the media in the official ONE Fight Night 33 post-fight interviews, Rodrigues explained her tactical approach against the dangerous Swede:

"I just took the time to find myself. And when I found myself, everything was okay."

The victory further solidifies Rodrigues' reign as the top atomweight Muay Thai fighter in the world's largest martial arts organization.

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video was broadcast live on Saturday, July 11, from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What's next for Allycia Hellen Rodrigues?

After her blitzing performance on Saturday at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video, there's no denying that Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is the absolute best female atomweight striker on the planet.

She's proven that, time and time again.

That being said, Rodrigues herself claims a full-on transition to MMA is next, as she eyes her MMA debut in ONE Championship in the next few months.

That would certainly be a sight to behold. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' next fight.

