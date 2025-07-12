ONE Fight Night 33 results: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues stops game challenger Johanna Persson

The ONE Fight Night 33 on Prime Video main event battle between ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil and Sweden’s Johanna Persson lit up the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, July 12.

Check out the blow-by-blow updates down below.

ROUND 1: Persson going to her boxing and pushing the pace early. Rodrigues is looking to counter for now. Persson looks big and strong, and is proving to be a tough matchup for the champion. Rodrigues’ last loss was also to a Swedish fighter named Smilla Sundell. Persson is looking to take another W home for Sweden. Round one ends. Persson put the pressure on and is slightly ahead this round in my opinion.

ROUND 2: Persson opens up the second frame with a furious multi-punch combo. Persson is definitely putting in more work and is really putting Rodrigues through the paces. The Brazilian needs more activity. Nice elbow lands for Rodrigues shakes up her opponent slightly. Persson is looking very comfortable in her ONE debut. Nice knees to the body in the clinch for the Swede. Another strong round for Persson.

ROUND 3: Nice left hook lands for Rodrigues, but Persson is not backing down. The Swede pushes forward and lands a straight rand hand of her own. BOOM! A left hook sneaks through the guard of Persson and drops the Swede! Rodrigues is now pressing! BOOM! A right hand to the body and another left hook to the jaw drops Persson and IT’S OVER! Persson tries to exit the ring before the result was read.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues retains her ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world title with a third-round knockout over Johanna Persson.

What’s next for Allycia Hellen Rodrigues?

Johanna Persson clearly was a live challenger for Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, giving the Brazilian more trouble than she anticipated. But champions rise in tough circumstances, and Rodrigues rose to the occasion.

Rodrigues remains one of the most dominant world champions in ONE, and will likely continue to defend her gold for years to come. Although, she has toyed with the idea of transitioning to MMA, so we’ll see.

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson Results

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues def. Johanna Persson via KO (left hook) at 0:59 of round three to retain her ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship

Shadow Singha Mawynn vs. Mohamed Younes Rabah ends in no contest

Ibragim Dauev def. Pedro Dantas via unanimous decision (MMA – Featherweight)

Vladimir Kuzmin def. Stefan Korodi via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Bantamweight)

Chihiro Sawada def. Macarena Aragon via submission (armbar) at 3:52 of round one (MMA – Atomweight)

Abdulla Dayakaev def. Nontachai Jitmuangnon via KO (left hook) at 0:24 of round one (Muay Thai – Featherweight)

Martyna Kierczynska def. Cynthia Flores via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – Atomweight)

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao def. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:42 of round three (MMA – Bantamweight)

