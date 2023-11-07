“I just wanna get the work done” - Jonathan Haggerty plans to link up with Ruotolo twins for potential MMA debut

Two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty is planning to enlist the help of this generation’s best submission grapplers in his hopes of dominating the world of mixed martial arts.

Haggerty now holds the ONE bantamweight Muay and kickboxing world titles, and he plans to one day jump to MMA and become ONE Championship’s first fighter to simultaneously hold three world titles.

The British superstar made history in his last fight when he knocked out ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16.

Following his historic win, Haggerty told the South China Morning Post that he and the Ruotolo twins, Tye and Kade, have agreed to cross-train with one another.

Haggerty said:

“I got it on camera. We did a video, we shook hands and we agreed. My first MMA fight, I’ll be training with him [Tye] for sure. I don't mind anywhere [San Diego or Costa Rica]. I just wanna get the work done, get the work in.”

The two world champions were in the card’s top billing, and rightfully so.

Tye joined his brother in the hall of ONE world champions when he dominated the dangerous Magomed Abdulkadirov for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title in the card’s co-main event.

Kade is the inaugural and reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

Haggerty, a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, closed the night with an emphatic second-round knockout of Andrade to capture the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Their plans to cross-train with one another will also be for the benefit of the Ruotolo twins since Kade and Tye are hoping to also jump into the world of MMA, and there’s no one better to train their striking than Haggerty.

Watch Haggerty's entire interview below: