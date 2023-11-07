Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty fired up to claim more ONE gold: “Maybe I need a third”

Newly minted two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty is ready to soar to new heights when he returns to the ONE Championship Circle next.

The Englishman claimed the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title with another awe-inspiring finish in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 last Friday, November 3, erasing any doubts about the quality he brings every time he steps on the global stage.

‘The General’ brought the match to ONE bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade from the get-go. That pressure and persistence to find an opening eventually allowed him to put his Brazilian foe to sleep at 1:57 of the second round.

Speaking at the official post-fight press conference inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Jonathan Haggerty touched a bit on his accomplishment and why it means so much to him.

At the same time, he unveiled his next mission at the promotion, which is to chase ‘Wonder Boy’s gold in the all-encompassing sport.

He said:

“It feels amazing, you know, it’s a dream come true. Like I said before, ever since I came to the organization ONE Championship, that was the goal. One belt on one shoulder, one on the other, and we’re finally here. Maybe I need a third.”

Watch the press conference here:

With a pair of 26 pounds of gold resting on his broad shoulders, Jonathan Haggerty does have room for one more around his waist, though.

Thus far, only Stamp Fairtex has achieved three-sport success in kickboxing, MMA, and Muay Thai. But the Londoner’s achievement, should he nail it, would make him the only simultaneous titleholder across three disciplines.

As for Andrade, the Brazilian should go back to the drawing board and work on his shortcomings if his next MMA title defense should come against ‘The General.’

Relive Haggerty’s epic win over Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16, available to North American fans via the free replay function on Amazon Prime Video.