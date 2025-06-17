“I just want to be a force behind it” - Rising star Jaosuayai shares lofty aspirations to take Muay Thai to new heights

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi doesn't just want to take part, he wants to take over.

The 23-year-old turned in an explosive performance at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video last week, winning via scintillating first-round technical knockout over no.5-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Nakrob Fairtex.

After the win, Jaosuayai expressed his delight in showcasing the beauty of Muay Thai to the world.

He said in his ONE Fight Night 32 post-fight interview:

"Yes, sure. It's my goal, too, you know, because ONE Championship is such a great organization. I just want to be a force behind it, to push Muay Thai for the world to see. So I'm really grateful to be a part of that, and I really want to show Muay Thai to all the fans around the world."

ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jaosuayai says he didn't hesitate to capitalize on opening against Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 32: "I went for it"

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi says extensive preparation was key to beating Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video, and when he saw an opportunity to end the fight early, he capitalized on it.

He told Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post:

"I feel incredible. It [went] right according to the game plan. We predicted that he would come and walk in, and everything was as we were planning. So, I saw the opening right in the first round, and I went for it."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi's next fight.

