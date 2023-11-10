“I just want to keep this around my waist” – Tye Ruotolo says main goal is to stay a ONE world champion for as long as he can

With the most coveted prize in submission grappling in his trophy cabinet, Tye Ruotolo has sights on his first title defense with plenty of confidence.

The Atos product bagged the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title after a dominant showing to dispatch Dagestani debutant Magomed Abdulkadirov during their co-main event slot at ONE Fight Night 16 last Friday, November 3.

Having joined the likes of his twin, Kade, Mikey Musumeci, and Danielle Kelly, as the promotion’s quartet of world champions in the discipline, the 20-year-old ground game wizard hopes to retain his throne until the day he decides to call it a time in his career.

Speaking to the media following his title triumph inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Tye Ruotolo said:

“Now that I have the belt, it doesn't even matter. I just want to I want to keep this around my waist. So whoever wants to come and get it from me, I'm ready to go. You know, I wish I had someone to say right now that's on the top of my head.”

Watch the interview here:

While there are no stand-out contenders who could give the Costa Rica-based athlete a run for his money – in the form he’s in – that hasn’t stopped the young star from eying a couple of rematches, specifically against Kennedy Maciel and Nicholas Meregali, to prove just why he’s potentially the best grappler on the planet today.

If that doesn’t fall into place anytime soon for Tye Ruotolo, the American martial artist would be keen to transition to MMA only after his brother gives it a go on the global stage of ONE.

Relive his epic win over Abdulkadirov at ONE Fight Night 16 on the promotion’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App. For North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription, the entire bill is available to watch for free via replay.