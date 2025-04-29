"I just want to make fun videos" - Stamp Fairtex on her hilarious Thai language tutorials online

Reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex has recently indulged in a new series on her social media accounts about creating funny content to teach the Thai language.

But more than giving her fans and viewers the proper usage of her native language, Stamp admits that it is just for entertainment purposes only and to connect more with the fans with the humor that she has, as she told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"It's not as much about teaching. I just want to make fun videos. Actually, one of my teammates wanted me to teach the Thai language, so I started doing it, but just for fun. I don't plan to teach seriously."

This personality of the 27-year-old combat sports superstar has made him a bigger star outside the ring because she was able to showcase her hilarious side with the fans, which was then reciprocated with countless reactions and comments from them.

Additionally, social media has been Stamp's go-to platform that helped in her recovery process from the severe injury she suffered in 2024, which kept her out of action for almost two years now.

Stamp Fairtex says that TikTok has been her favorite social media platform

In the same interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, Stamp also shared that TikTok has been her favorite social media platform because she can easily keep up with current trends.

However, the Fairtex Training Center representative admits that it eats a chunk of her time, as she explained:

"I like TikTok the most. It's fun to watch and easy to follow trends. But the downside is that it takes up a lot of my time. A few hours will pass before you know it, so I have to control myself not to spend time with it too much."

