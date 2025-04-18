“I kept winning” - Denice Zamboanga says success from her amateur days gave her confidence to pursue MMA full time 

Long before Denice Zamboanga became 'The Menace' of ONE Championship's atomweight MMA division, she was just a student juggling school, work, and a growing passion for martial arts.

Her older brother, Filipino fighter Drex Zamboanga, encouraged her to train in karate for self-defense. But having discovered a thirst for competition, what started as something practical quickly turned into something much bigger.

Speaking with Beatrice of Atleta Filipina, she recalled the humble beginnings of her career in mixed martial arts.

"[My brother] prepared me for two months before I fought in amateur MMA," Zamboanga shared. "And that’s how my amateur career started. I kept winning, and I stayed undefeated throughout that run."

What do you do when you keep winning? Find bigger challenges, of course. Those early wins gave Denice Zamboanga all the confirmation she needed that she was good, really good, and she could go somewhere with her skills.

The streak eventually led her to turn pro, and years later, she now stands as the first Filipina MMA world champion in history.

Watch the full interview below:

“I want to serve as an inspiration” - Denice Zamboanga hopes her history-making triumph opens more doors for women’s MMA in the Philippines

Denice Zamboanga made headlines in January when she captured the interim ONE atomweight MMA world championship - a milestone not just for her, but for the Filipino MMA scene.

And now, she wants to use her newfound influence to inspire aspiring Filipina fighters and young dreamers.

"Actually, I think it wil [make a difference]l. I’m the first Filipina to become an MMA world champion in our country. I want to serve as an inspiration for our fellow Filipinas to train in mixed martial arts."

Denice Zamboanga will meet Stamp Fairtex at ONE 173: Denver to unify the ONE atomweight MMA world championship belts on Aug. 1 inside the Ball Arena. Visit watch.onefc.com for more details about the event.

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

