  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I kept winning” - Denice Zamboanga says success from her amateur days gave her confidence to pursue MMA full time 

“I kept winning” - Denice Zamboanga says success from her amateur days gave her confidence to pursue MMA full time 

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Apr 18, 2025 11:37 GMT
Denice Zamboanga, hands raised in victory
Denice Zamboanga, hands raised in victory

Long before Denice Zamboanga became 'The Menace' of ONE Championship's atomweight MMA division, she was just a student juggling school, work, and a growing passion for martial arts.

Ad

Her older brother, Filipino fighter Drex Zamboanga, encouraged her to train in karate for self-defense. But having discovered a thirst for competition, what started as something practical quickly turned into something much bigger.

Speaking with Beatrice of Atleta Filipina, she recalled the humble beginnings of her career in mixed martial arts.

"[My brother] prepared me for two months before I fought in amateur MMA," Zamboanga shared. "And that’s how my amateur career started. I kept winning, and I stayed undefeated throughout that run."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

What do you do when you keep winning? Find bigger challenges, of course. Those early wins gave Denice Zamboanga all the confirmation she needed that she was good, really good, and she could go somewhere with her skills.

The streak eventually led her to turn pro, and years later, she now stands as the first Filipina MMA world champion in history.

Watch the full interview below:

youtube-cover
Ad

“I want to serve as an inspiration” - Denice Zamboanga hopes her history-making triumph opens more doors for women’s MMA in the Philippines

Denice Zamboanga made headlines in January when she captured the interim ONE atomweight MMA world championship - a milestone not just for her, but for the Filipino MMA scene.

Ad

And now, she wants to use her newfound influence to inspire aspiring Filipina fighters and young dreamers.

"Actually, I think it wil [make a difference]l. I’m the first Filipina to become an MMA world champion in our country. I want to serve as an inspiration for our fellow Filipinas to train in mixed martial arts."

Denice Zamboanga will meet Stamp Fairtex at ONE 173: Denver to unify the ONE atomweight MMA world championship belts on Aug. 1 inside the Ball Arena. Visit watch.onefc.com for more details about the event.

About the author
Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.

She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.

She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.

Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications