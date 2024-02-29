“I would kill the world for her” – Jarred Brooks admits shift in priorities since birth of daughter

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks of the United States is one of the most brash and confident, not to mention one of the most talented fighters in the world of mixed martial arts.

Of course, that’s hardly a surprise, given just how much work Brooks puts in on a daily basis. However, that seems to have been altered slightly since becoming a father.

Brooks became a father to a baby girl late last year. He and his wife named her Naomi Mae, and ‘The Monkey God’ lights up every time he talks about her.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Brooks talked about how having a daughter has now changed his priorities.

‘The Monkey God’ stated:

“I would say patience is the biggest thing and you know finding time for everything and making sure that priorities are first and that's family and then fighting, and then my job. I'm always going to provide and the biggest way I've ever provided was through my mixed martial arts. So you know, it's family, mixed martial arts, and then my job. I've always wanted a child and to have the cutest little button in the world, it's huge, man. I love my dog. I I love my dog, Louie. I got a tattoo of him. You know, I love the dog, but you know, it's a different feeling. You know, I would kill the world for her.”

That being said, expect Brooks to be as focused as ever heading into his first world title defense.

Jarred Brooks to face Joshua Pacio in world title rematch at ONE 166: Qatar

Brooks is set for his return to action this weekend when he faces off with a familiar foe.

‘The Monkey God’ will make the first defense of his ONE strawweight MMA gold against former divisional king ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East. The event will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, this Friday, March 1.

Brooks has dedicated the fight to his family and daughter.

