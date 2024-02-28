“I love the hate” – Jarred Brooks on why he doesn’t mind playing the villain against fan-favorite Joshua Pacio

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks was met with a chorus of boos at the ONE 166: Qatar press conference yesterday ahead of his highly anticipated world title rematch with Filipino superstar ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio.

A massive Filipino contingent is set to come out in support of Pacio, as the two settle matters inside the ONE Championship Circle.

Speaking at the official ONE 166: Qatar press conference yesterday, which took place at the Mondrian Doha Ballroom, Brooks responded to the heckling.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“People can boo me all they want, but have I ever been wrong? Nope. It’s fine, I love the hate and I love the love. It doesn’t matter. There’s a thin line between love and hate and I’m all about it.”

‘The Monkey God’ is set to defend strawweight MMA gold against ‘The Passion’ at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East. The event will be broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Friday, March 1.

Jarred Brooks looking for quick finish against Joshua Pacio: “I actually have really big knockout power”

31-year-old American sensation and defending strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks wants to make a statement against Joshua Pacio and finish ‘The Passion’ once and for all.

He told ONE Championship:

“I want it to be quick. I want it to be swift. And I want it to surprise him and surprise all of the people in Qatar and surprise Chatri that I actually have really big knockout power for the size that I am.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and for free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.