"I kind of draw from old fighters" - Reigning UFC champion Leon Edwards discloses why he likes watching boxing more than MMA

Leon Edwards recently opened up about his preference for watching boxing over MMA.

The reigning UFC welterweight champion has risen to the pinnacle of his division due to his distinctive fighting approach. Edwards' mastery of striking stands out as one of his greatest assets, showcasing a diverse skill set that encompasses various striking forms, including boxing, kickboxing, and Muay Thai.

His technique is characterized by a harmonious blend of these disciplines.

During a recent interview on Up Front With Simon Jordan, 'Rocky' was questioned about his interest in boxing. The Jamaican-born Brit responded by expressing his admiration for the deep-rooted history and cultural legacy of the sport:

"I watch boxing more than MMA, which is weird. I don't know, just I like a lot of the history of boxing, as you know, so when I'm in training camp, I kind of draw from the old fighters, the hagglers, and the hands because of the history behind it, so I can kind of see their patterns and stuff, so probably that's why I enjoy boxing more than MMA."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below (52:16):

Edwards clinched a unanimous decision victory over Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 296 last December, solidifying his second consecutive successful defense of the 170-pound title.

'Rocky' showcased his exceptional kickboxing proficiency, skillfully controlling the distance and wearing down Covington with precise kicks to the legs and body.

Leon Edwards commends Conor McGregor's influence on MMA

Leon Edwards recently expressed admiration for Conor McGregor's significant contributions to the world of MMA.

'The Notorious' stands as the UFC's top pay-per-view attraction in history. His influence on MMA surpasses that of any other fighter to grace the octagon. Undoubtedly, McGregor's unparalleled ability to draw viewers has expanded the sport's audience, converting many casual viewers into dedicated fans who continue to follow MMA.

During the same interview with Simon Jordan, Edwards acknowledged the former two-division UFC champion's accomplishments and commended him for his role in elevating the sport:

"I think he’s great for the sport. He has definitely brought the sport forward to the casual fans. He is one of those guys that you either like him or you don’t like him, but he is who he is. What he’s achieved in the sport, you can’t take away from him."

He added:

"He did become the first-ever two-division world champion. So even though he talks all that sh*t, he is actually a good fighter, as well, behind it. He definitely helped the sport. He didn’t take nothing away from it. He definitely gave more in terms of pushing it into the mainstream." [50:10]