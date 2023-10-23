"I kind of want to just enjoy my life" - KSI dodges question on plans to box arch-nemesis Jake Paul next

Ever since the rise of influencer boxing in recent years, fans have been clamoring for a fight between Jake Paul and KSI. However, it seems the wait may still be a little longer.

Following his loss to Tommy Fury, 'The Nightmare' returned home and made an appearance on YouTube with his British influencer group, The Sidemen. In a recent video from The Sidemen, KSI was asked if Paul was next for him, to which he left unanswered.

KSI also offered his current thoughts on the fight with Tommy Fury now that his mind has settled. In the video, he said:

"I did what I wanted to do at the end of the day. I was this kid who was a YouTuber who had no right to be in the ring with Tommy Fury, and I showed the world that if you believe in yourself and work hard you can literally do whatever you want."

The British YouTuber's statements following the fight are a stern reminder to the public that influencer boxing is much different than 'real' boxing. He, who owns multiple businesses, including the popular energy drink PRIME, has especially no monetary need to continue to fight.

Despite his friendship and business relationship with Jake Paul's older brother Logan Paul, there has been no love lost between him and 'The Problem Child.' Paul mocked KSI's choice to appeal the result of the fight and continuously criticized the London native's handling of defeat.

Rumors of KSI and Jake Paul fighting have increased over the years, and it feels inevitable that they will eventually face off. But with Paul's recent announcement of a fight on December 15 against an opponent to be determined, it seems fans will have to wait until at least 2024 to see the long-awaited brawl.