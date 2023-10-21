Even when he's not in the ring, Jake Paul continues to show why he's referred to as 'The Problem Child'.

The ongoing feud between Paul and fellow YouTube boxer KSI continued to grow this week following KSI's recent loss to Tommy Fury on October 14. KSI protested the decision immediately following the announcement and shortly after the news broke that he was appealing the decision, Paul responded with a video on his Instagram story mocking KSI with fake cries and baby noises.

Boxing reporter Michael Benson posted the video on X, drawing more attention to the situation.

Paul, who also lost a decision to Fury, criticized KSI for his lack of professionalism in response to the loss. Paul also posted an old clip on X taken from KSI's YouTube channel with the caption:

"Imma just leave this here."

In the clip, KSI appears to be bashing Logan Paul for appealing his decision loss to the UK youtuber. KSI did not hold back, accusing Logan of appealing because he was "scared of losing." He said:

"You constantly have people boosting your ego and licking your a** all the f****** time. You get over confident. You get lost in your ego. And now that reality has settled in and you simply can't accept it."

Following the loss to Fury, KSI's professional record dropped to 4-1 with one no contest. With the win, Fury improved to 10-0. Paul's record currently stands at 7-1 after defeating Nate Diaz in August.

After years of back-and-forth banter and hatred building up, fans have long awaited a fight announcement between the two influencers. However, they may have to wait a little longer as Paul recently announced he will return to the ring on December 15 against an opponent to be determined. With KSI competing just last week, it seems unlikely to be him.