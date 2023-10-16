Jake Paul set for mystery match on December 15th in quest to further world champion aspirations

Fans were buzzing on social media after Jake Paul dropped a teaser to announce that he will be returning to the ring on December 15th as he embarks on his quest to fight for a world championship title.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer took to his X account, where he posted a video teaser for his next bout. He mentioned that he believes his destiny is to win a world championship in boxing before his time is up and will continue on that path on DAZN:

"My destiny is to be a world champion and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15th is the next step in that journey. Live on DAZN. @MostVpromotions"

The 26-year-old most recently fought this past August, where he defeated former UFC lightweight title challenger Nate Diaz via unanimous decision. The bout was contested in 10 rounds, which tested his cardio as he had been accustomed to competing in 8-round bouts.

'The Problem Child's opponent has yet to be named, but it could be a pro boxer as opposed to a YouTuber or MMA fighter, as he appears to be committed to climbing the rankings in a traditional way. Jake Paul's lone career loss was a split decision to Tommy Fury earlier this year, but he did show that he was able to hold his own with another pro boxer after his previous bouts were against retired MMA fighters.

It will be interesting to see who Jake Paul's opponent will be as he hopes to keep his world title aspirations alive.

When will Jake Paul's opponent be announced?

Fans won't have to wait very long to find out who 'The Problem Child' will be fighting when he returns to the squared circle on December 15th.

Shortly after the YouTuber-turned-boxer posted the teaser video, Most Valuable Promotions announced when his opponent will be officially named. They tweeted that an announcement would be made following the Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos on October 27th, writing:

"Who is next? Jake Paul is back December 15th...Opponent to be announced after Serrano Ramos on Friday, October 27th. Tune in on DAZN!"

