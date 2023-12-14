"I don't kiss and tell" - Colby Covington gets cheeky about his relationship with Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington seems to have put all the bad blood against his former two-time opponent, Kamaru Usman, in the past.

The two were involved in a heated rivalry for several years. Their first fight took place at UFC 245, and they met again at UFC 268, with Usman winning via fifth-round TKO and unanimous decision, respectively.

Over two years after their second bout, things seemed to have gotten a lot better between the two as both Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington have spoken highly of each other in recent times. Most recently, 'Chaos' praised Usman for his short-notice fight against Khamzat Chimaev and claimed that the former UFC welterweight champion won the bout according to him.

During a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, Colby Covington was asked about his relationship with Kamaru Usman and if they are going to be friends in the future. 'Chaos' gave a rather cheeky response to the question and said:

"You know, I don't know, I don't kiss and tell. You know, maybe we do but that's reserved. I'm Chaos, I'm unpredictable, we might be friends or maybe we're in a trilogy fight and I'm fighting him again."

Kamaru Usman believes Colby Covington can beat Leon Edwards

Colby Covington is set to take on Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship this weekend at UFC 296. Going into the fight, a lot has been said about how the two fighters match up.

Kamaru Usman, who has fought both Covington and Edwards, was recently asked to give his thoughts on who has the better chance of winning the bout during a recent media appearance. Seemingly siding with 'Chaos' and backing him to get the victory at UFC 296, Usman said:

"I think he [Colby Covington] definitely can [win], but Leon is sharp. When he is able to get off, and he has the opportunity to do what he does, I think he can land some things, but Colby's relentless pressure pays. It kind of trumps a lot of the guys. He [Covington] fights a little different[ly] than me. Like, I'm going to hit you with shots that are going to put you out. For him, he is going to hit you with shots that are just going to drain you... So we'll see. I'll be watching that fight closely."

