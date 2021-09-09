"Fake, phony, two-faced" - Ariel Helwani goes off on Brendan Schaub and his apology, says 'it wasn't sincere'

The feud between Ariel Helwani and Brendan Schaub continues to rage on after the MMA journalist responded to the former UFC heavyweight's recent statements.

As far as Helwani is concerned, Schaub's apology is not accepted. In the latest episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani addressed his ongoing spat with the retired fighter-turned-comedian by going on a scathing rant.

"I knew he was never going to apologize," Helwani said. "I know that wasn't even a sincere apology that I got on text... The funniest thing about this is I'm watching the segment, he doesn't even bring it up. His boy Bryan (Callen) brings it up, who continues to say, 'Ariel is so sensitive.'"

Helwani also took exception to Schaub's co-host Bryan Callen, who prefaced the segment by repeatedly saying that Helwani was a "very sensitive" person. The combat sports reporter told Callen to stop talking about his career as they do not have a relationship in real life.

"If you wanna apologize, great, but it means nothing to me… it was an incoherent, fake segment that I expected and then some. It was useless, we all knew it was coming. We all predicted it. You’re not sorry, you doubled down, you don’t like me, I don’t care… Get out of here with that nonsense. Fake, phonies, two-faced, that’s who you guys are" Helwani continued.

According to Ariel Helwani, what confounds him is that Brendan Schaub has been nice to him in person and their private correspondence but appears to play up a different persona on camera. In conclusion, Helwani said the apology meant nothing to him, and he's moving on from the back-and-forth with Schaub.

Watch Ariel Helwani's response to Brendan Schaub's apology:

Ariel Helwani's beef with Brendan Schaub

The ongoing feud between the two combat sports personalities ignited when Brendan Schaub spoke about why Ariel Helwani was banned from covering UFC events.

Speaking to UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling on a previous episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani slammed both Joe Rogan and Schaub for allegedly spreading false rumors about him, which he claims could potentially harm his reputation as a journalist.

Rogan commented on the issue when the incident took place several years ago. According to the popular host of The Joe Rogan Experience, Helwani betrayed the UFC's trust by sharing information about Brock Lesnar's return to UFC 200. Meanwhile, Schaub has reiterated Rogan's version of the story in his Below the Belt podcast.

