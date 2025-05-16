  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I know I've got more to give” - Liam Harrison on what went through his mind after initial decision to retire from competition

“I know I've got more to give” - Liam Harrison on what went through his mind after initial decision to retire from competition

By Mike Murillo
Modified May 16, 2025 03:53 GMT
Liam Harrison shares reason why he unretired. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Liam Harrison shares reason why he unretired. -- Photo by ONE Championship

Veteran British striker Liam Harrison called it a career in ONE Championship in his last match, He, however, reconsidered his decision and is staying active.

Ad

'Hitman' last saw action in the "Home of Martial Arts" back in September in the United States. The Leeds native lost by second-round TKO to Thai hard-hitter Seksan Or Kwanmuang in their bantamweight Muay Thai clash.

Following the match, Harrison, 39, left his gloves in the center of the cage and signified that he was retiring, sharing that at this point in his distinguished career, he could no longer take the punishing grind of the "art of eight limbs."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Then he had a change of heart about retirement after giving it some thought and consulting the people around him, and is forging ahead.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In an interview on the "ADHD Untangled" podcast, Liam Harrison shared what went into his decision to unretire, saying:

"I started to gather all my thoughts back and then I was like "what have I done here?" I thought I'm not ready to retire. I know I've got more to give. I know I can come back. And then I thought "how am I going to get myself out of this because everyone thinks I'm retired now?
Ad
"So, I had to slowly worm my way back in, just putting a few hints out on social media that I wasn't going to retire because I didn't want to just go "right, I'm retired... right I'm not."

Watch the interview below:

youtube-cover
Ad

To prove that he was not retired from competition, Harrison saw action in a WBC match in March, winning by TKO (leg kick) in the third round to claim the WBC Muay Thai Diamond Belt.

He was initially scheduled to make his ONE Championship return later this year in the U.S., but the event was postponed to June 2026.

Liam Harrison is taking it a fight at a time after reconsidering his decision to retire

While he reconsidered his decision to retire, Liam Harrison is not looking too far ahead, choosing to take it one fight at a time and decide along the way.

Ad

He made it known in an interview with ONE Championship, citing he is being judicious in how he goes about his career moving forward.

Harrison said:

“If I can do that, remain active, stay injury-free, I think I can do that. We’ll go one fight at a time and decide how I feel.”

Before returning to action last September in ONE Championship, Liam Harrison was sidelined for two years because of a knee injury that took longer to fully heal than expected.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications