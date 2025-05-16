“I know I've got more to give” - Liam Harrison on what went through his mind after initial decision to retire from competition

Veteran British striker Liam Harrison called it a career in ONE Championship in his last match, He, however, reconsidered his decision and is staying active.

'Hitman' last saw action in the "Home of Martial Arts" back in September in the United States. The Leeds native lost by second-round TKO to Thai hard-hitter Seksan Or Kwanmuang in their bantamweight Muay Thai clash.

Following the match, Harrison, 39, left his gloves in the center of the cage and signified that he was retiring, sharing that at this point in his distinguished career, he could no longer take the punishing grind of the "art of eight limbs."

Then he had a change of heart about retirement after giving it some thought and consulting the people around him, and is forging ahead.

In an interview on the "ADHD Untangled" podcast, Liam Harrison shared what went into his decision to unretire, saying:

"I started to gather all my thoughts back and then I was like "what have I done here?" I thought I'm not ready to retire. I know I've got more to give. I know I can come back. And then I thought "how am I going to get myself out of this because everyone thinks I'm retired now?

"So, I had to slowly worm my way back in, just putting a few hints out on social media that I wasn't going to retire because I didn't want to just go "right, I'm retired... right I'm not."

To prove that he was not retired from competition, Harrison saw action in a WBC match in March, winning by TKO (leg kick) in the third round to claim the WBC Muay Thai Diamond Belt.

He was initially scheduled to make his ONE Championship return later this year in the U.S., but the event was postponed to June 2026.

Liam Harrison is taking it a fight at a time after reconsidering his decision to retire

While he reconsidered his decision to retire, Liam Harrison is not looking too far ahead, choosing to take it one fight at a time and decide along the way.

He made it known in an interview with ONE Championship, citing he is being judicious in how he goes about his career moving forward.

Harrison said:

“If I can do that, remain active, stay injury-free, I think I can do that. We’ll go one fight at a time and decide how I feel.”

Before returning to action last September in ONE Championship, Liam Harrison was sidelined for two years because of a knee injury that took longer to fully heal than expected.

