"I know that I won" - Francis Ngannou discusses his rematch goals against Tyson Fury and his confidence in winning after close first bout

Francis Ngannou has made his intentions very clear as he continues to lobby for a rematch against Tyson Fury.

The former UFC heavyweight champion shocked the world on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ngannou put on the performance of his lifetime in what was his professional boxing debut against arguably the greatest heavyweight of this generation.

In a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, he spoke about what's next for him in boxing after almost beating Tyson Fury:

"Right now, I want a rematch with Tyson (Fury), this fight built a lot of confidence in me, but also, I think he took me a little lightly so he might come next time very heavy. I want to feel it, you know, I want the rematch."

He added:

"I'm definitely gonna be prepared more, put more work into it...I mean, i was there, and I know that I won the fight."

Francis Ngannou is very confident that he won the first fight and that Tyson Fury was 'gifted' the win. However, he believes the rematch will be tougher, because Fury will look to erase any doubts that arose from the first fight and try to prove he is, in fact, the better boxer.

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 18:41 onwards):

Francis Ngannou defends Conor McGregor when Shannon Sharpe calls him 'one dimensional'

Shannon Sharpe spoke about the importance of being well-rounded in MMA, and singled out Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor, calling them one-dimensional fighters. Francis Ngannou responded by saying:

"He has a good ground game, too. There is always somebody who has a better ground game than somebody and when they say you have a decent ground game, it's not the best on the game. It's a sport of multiple disciplines, multiple dimensions you have to be decent at some things. And most of the time, champion is not great at one thing, it's just good at a lot."

Take a look at a clip from the interview:

Expand Tweet