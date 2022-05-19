"I don't know how it'll end" - Shinya Aoki on Garry Tonon vs Tye Ruotolo at ONE 157

ONE 157 will be an exciting night for combat sports fans. On tap are two submission grappling matches with some of the best grapplers on the planet, like Shinya Aoki and Garry Tonon. The newly signed Ruotolo brothers, Kade & Tye, will be making their long-awaited debuts. Grappling aces Shinya Aoki and Garry Tonon will welcome them to the big leagues.

Aoki spoke about the upcoming matchup between Garry Tonon and Tye Ruotolo in an interview with Dylan Bowker:

"I don't know how it'll end, I can't really say. That's up to those two and, you know, their conditions and how they're feeling on that particular day. So, we have to see how it ends up."

All four competitors will be looking to put on a show for the fans. As submission grappling is still fairly new to ONE, they will want to impress the fans in hopes of growing the sport even more.

Newer fans will be drawn to the action of these competitors. There's no better way to make a good first impression than to have Shinya Aoki, Garry Tonon, and the Ruotolo Brothers Kade & Tye going at it.

Listen to Aoki's interview below:

Shinya Aoki getting ready for battle against Kade Tuotolo

Aoki may not know who wins between Tonon and Tye, but he is confident he will get the win against Kade. He has been putting in the work for his return to submission grappling at ONE 157.

It will be a tricky matchup for Aoki as Kade is one of the top up-and-comers on the jiu-jitsu scene. He and his brother Tye have been training since they were three years old and have been at the top of their game since.

Fast forward 16 years, and they have both won multiple jiu-jitsu championships and are coming into their ONE Championship debut with a ton of hype surrounding them. Aoki will be hoping to spoil their welcome party. The entire ONE 157 card is stacked from top to bottom and will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 20.

