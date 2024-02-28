"I don't know why Javier sees such a big threat in him" - Umar Nurmagomedov dismisses Merab Dvalishvili as a legitimate threat"

Umar Nurmagomedov recently shared his thoughts on top-ranked bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili.

Renowned American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez recently weighed in on the bantamweight division, stating that he only sees one fighter who could pose a difficult test for Nurmagomedov.

While speaking with The Schmo, Mendez declared Dvalishvili the only test for 'Young Eagle':

"For me, Umar's [Nurmagomedov] toughest challenge has been Merab [Dvalishvili]. It's been Merab. A hundred percent still is."

In a recent interview with Ushatayka, Nurmagomedov dismissed his coach's claims and revealed that he doesn't see 'The Machine' as a threat. He said:

“Honestly, I can fight with Merab on the ground, wherever he wants. I don’t know why Javier sees such a big threat in him. In the stand-up, he can’t say that he is technically equipped. He is a person who simply has physical coordination, he is well prepared, he has good stamina. For myself, I don’t see any threat in him.”

Nurmagomedov is set to face UFC debutant Bekzat Almakhan in a bantamweight bout at UFC Vegas 87. The event will take place on March 2 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nurmagomedov is ranked 13th in the 135-pound division, has a 4-0 record in the octagon, and a 16-0 record overall. Meanwhile, Almakhan is on a ten-fight winning streak and signed with the UFC last month.

Cory Sandhagen discusses fighting Umar Nurmagomedov

Last week, Cory Sandhagen discussed a possible fight with Umar Nurmagomedov and agreed to take him on conditionally.

In an interview on MMA Today, Sandhagen stated that if Nurmagomedov wins convincingly against Bekzat Almakhan at UFC Vegas 87 and does not receive a title shot himself, he would like to face the 'Young Eagle'. He said:

"Where I stand with Umar now is if he gets a good win on March 2nd, and he looks good, and he does awesome, and they don't give me the title shot next, do me and Umar at International Fight Week. Obviously there's a lot of things that need to have happened before that happens, but I'm still open to Umar. I just felt like I was one fight ahead of him, and now that he has the opportunity to not make that the case, then I'm definitely back open to it."

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments below:

