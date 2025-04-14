"I know how to judge fights" - Daniel Cormier hits back at fan accusing him of disrespecting Diego Lopes at UFC 314

Daniel Cormier recently clapped back at a fan who accused him of being disrespectful toward Diego Lopes for his performance at UFC 314. He highlighted what transpired during the main event and noted that his opinion was the consensus.

Lopes and Alexander Volkanovski fought for the vacant featherweight championship last Saturday. Both competitors had their moments, with the surging contender even dropping the former featherweight champion at one point.

Despite the bout being competitive, it was Volkanovski who earned an impressive unanimous decision win to regain the featherweight championship. A fan posted on X that Cormier wasn't showing Lopes respect by insinuating on the broadcast that it was an easy bout to score in favor of 'The Great'. The fan tagged Cormier and posted:

"@dc_mma on the real, I don't think you're giving Diego the respect he's clearly due."

Cormier hit back by bringing up that the fight was judged exactly how he saw it on commentary. The former two-division UFC champion also mentioned that one major reason why he's able to assess bouts is because his opinion won't be easily swayed:

"It was 4-1 brother no matter how much you like your guy and it was called that way. I know how to judge fights so I know not to watch and get impressed by big movements."

Check out Daniel Cormier's reaction to the fan's critique below:

Daniel Cormier heaps praise on Diego Lopes' performance at UFC 314

Although he believes it was an easy fight to score, Daniel Cormier still heaped praise on Diego Lopes for how he performed in his first title fight at UFC 314.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cormier mentioned that although Lopes made mistakes that cost him, he believes he answered several questions with his impressive performance:

"[Lopes] fought five rounds and he fought five rounds effectively. I thought he showed a lot of heart, a lot of will and determination and I think the questions, 'Is he a five round fighter? Is he a main event guy?' was answered and answered great. So, I don't know that he has much to hang his head over, especially considering he's only been in the UFC for a little less than two years."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (3:48):

