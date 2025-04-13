"I know how to judge fights" - Daniel Cormier's retort at criticism over Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes commentary bias sparks huge fan debate

Daniel Cormier's response to criticism over his commentatory on the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes fight has sparked mixed reactions from MMA fans worldwide. While some sided with Cormier, others voiced their disagreement with the UFC Hall of Famer's remarks.

Cormier was on the commentating duties for UFC 314 along with Joe Rogan and Jon Anik. The pay-per-view event which took place on April 12, was headlined by Volkanovski vs. Lopes for the vacant featherweight title.

Volkanovski dominated the fight from the start but Lopes displayed his tenacity and bounced back to finish all five rounds. After 25 minutes of intense action, the Australian was declared winner via unanimous decision. Despite the loss, everyone was impressed by the Brazilian's performance against Volkanovski.

Following the contest, an X user named @DHughes6183 called out Cormier for allegedly being biased towards Volkanovski. In response, the former two-division champion stated that as a professional commentator, he performed his duties reasonably well, writing:

''It was 4-1 brother no matter how much you like your guy and it was called that way. I know how to judge fights so I know not to watch and get impressed by big movements.''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''I'd argue it was 5-0 and your commentary was very based and accurate''

Another one stated:

''Volkanovski beat the fu*k out of Lopes all fight. I don't get how people thought it was some super close 50/50 thing''

Other fans wrote:

''Lopes won 4 and 5 Volk ran away the entire last round played it safe didn't wanna engage at all . Round two could been 9-9... Rematch and lopes needs to empty the tank earlier n not hesitate as much''

''I respect the commentary team but at times you were more focused on what Volk was doing right and ignoring what Diego was doing. E.g the cut and counters by were only mentioned after seeing the replays. Nonetheless, Volk deserved the win, Diego put in a good shift.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @dc_mma on X]

