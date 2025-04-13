UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes: Full video highlights

A vacant featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes graced the main event of UFC 314. The event was held on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Prior to the event, Volkanovski had lost two consecutive fights via knockout. Lopes, on the other hand, was riding a five-fight win streak before UFC 314.

Volknavoski had an incredible first round as he outclassed Lopes in the striking as well as the grappling department.

'The Great' continued to get the better of Lopes but the Brazilian bounced back by scoring a takedown in the closing seconds of the second round.

The two featherweights continued to go back-and-forth with their strikes for the next three rounds.

The fight lasted all five rounds and ended in a unanimous decision victory for Volkanovski. The three judges scored the bout 48-47, 49-46 and 49-46 in favor of the Australian.

